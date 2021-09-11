 Skip to main content
Dakota Cowboys for Christ and Lorri Mittleider host Gospel Hymn Fest on Sept. 19
Dakota Cowboys for Christ and Lorri Mittleider host Gospel Hymn Fest on Sept. 19

Dakota Cowboys for Christ and Lorri Mittleider will host Gospel Hymn Fest on Sept. 19 at Charity Lutheran Sanctuary.

The event is scheduled for 7-8:30 p.m. and attendees can choose and sing along from over 70 old-time gospel songs.

Coffee and fellowship after the singalong; freewill donations will be accepted. The church is at 120 Aspen Ave., Bismarck.

Questions can be directed to Lorri Mittleider, 701-400-1849; Karen Hook, 701-391-4271; or Ron Shaw, 701-989-1245.

