Church to hold summer camp

Surprise Church is inviting children in kindergarten through fifth grade from Bismarck-Mandan and surrounding communities to “Camp Kindness.”

The camp will be held from 1-4 p.m. June 21-23 at Northridge Elementary in Bismarck and will offer music, activities, crafts and a daily “kindness mission” to practice leadership at home.

Cost is $10 per child with a $30 maximum cost per family. Scholarships are available and nursery will be provided free of charge for volunteers. 

To register or volunteer, go to www.campkindness.net.

