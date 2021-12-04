Christmas at the Belle to benefit Heavens Helpers

Christmas at the Belle services are being led by Surprise Church. Early Christmas service will be held 7 p.m. Dec. 22. Christmas Eve services will be at 1:30 and 3 p.m. Dec. 24. All services take place at the Belle Mehus.

“Heavens Helpers ministers to the needy in our community by providing not only warm meals but also spiritual support and fellowship which are more needed than ever at this time," said Sargianna Wutzke, Surprise Church communications director. "We are thrilled to be able to partner with them and to give back to an amazing organization making a huge difference in our community.”