Christmas at the Belle to benefit Dakota Children's Advocacy Center

Christmas at the Belle services are being led by Surprise Church. Early Christmas service will be held 7 p.m. Dec. 21. Christmas Eve services will be at 1:30 and 3 p.m. Dec. 24. All services take place at the Belle Mehus and benefit Dakota Children's Advocacy Center.
“Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center fills a need in our community by providing a safe place and services for kids and their families who have been affected by abuse as well as neglect. They provide very specialized trauma services in a safe environment,” said Sargianna Wutzke, Surprise Church communications director. "We are thrilled to be able to partner with them and to give back to an organization making a huge difference in our community."
For more information about the Christmas services, go to www.christmasatthebelle.com.