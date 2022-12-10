 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christmas at the Belle to benefit Dakota Children's Advocacy Center

Christmas at the Belle services are being led by Surprise Church. Early Christmas service will be held 7 p.m. Dec. 21. Christmas Eve services will be at 1:30 and 3 p.m. Dec. 24. All services take place at the Belle Mehus and benefit Dakota Children's Advocacy Center.

“Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center fills a need in our community by providing a safe place and services for kids and their families who have been affected by abuse as well as neglect. They provide very specialized trauma services in a safe environment,” said Sargianna Wutzke, Surprise Church communications director. "We are thrilled to be able to partner with them and to give back to an organization making a huge difference in our community."

For more information about the Christmas services, go to www.christmasatthebelle.com.

