Christian Women’s Club meetings set Thursday

Lisa Schultz Fred from Fergus Falls, Minn., will be the speaker for Christian Women's Club meetings Thursday.

Her theme is “The Woman in the Mirror.” She shares the love of Jesus through words and music.

• 9:30 a.m. Brunch Group meets at the Bismarck Eagles Club, 313 N. 26th St. The theme is “Loving Hearts” brunch with a special feature provided by Cody Clark, of Bismarck. Flute music provided by Lisa Schultz Fred. Cost is $8. Make reservations by noon Monday. Call Iris at 701-258-3397.

• 12:30 p.m. Midday Connection will meet at the Municipal Country Club, 930 N. Griffin St. The theme is “Reflection of Loving Hearts.” Special flute music provided by Lisa Schultz Fred. Cost is $10. Make reservations by Monday. Call Jan at 701-222-8558 or Freda at 701-751-2869.

The After 5 CWC Evening Group will not be meeting during February or March. The women are invited to come to the morning Brunch Group or the noon Midday Connection Group.

The Christian Women’s groups are affiliated with Stonecroft.

