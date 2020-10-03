Christian Women’s Club meetings set for Oct. 8

Evie Lindemann will be the speaker at all three Christian Women’s Club meetings on Thursday.

Lindemann, who was born in Wisconsin and graduated from a North Dakota college with degrees in elementary education and biblical studies, taught second grade in Bismarck.

• 9:30 a.m. Brunch Group meets at the Bismarck Eagles Club, 313 N. 26th St. Special feature will be the annual silent auction: fancy work, jewelry, baked goods, plants, etc. Music will be provided by the CWC Singers. The theme is “Bountiful Harvest.” Cost is $8. Make reservations by Monday. Call Iris at 701-258-3397.

• 12:30 p.m. Midday Connection meets at the Municipal Country Club, 930 N. Griffin St. Special feature will be Blessed Builders. The theme is “My Hurt - His Love.” The cost is $10. Make reservations by Monday. Call Sheila at 701-323-0727 or Freda at 701-751-2869.

• 6 p.m. After 5 Group meets at the Municipal Country Club, 930 N. Griffin St. Special music feature will be Colleen Reinhardt. The theme is “The Pumpkin Patch Party.” The cost is $12. Make reservations by Tuesday. Call Darlene at 701-202-5570 or email rcstastny@outlook.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0