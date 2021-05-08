Christian Women’s Club meetings set for May

Sandy Oertli will be the speaker at the Christian Women’s Club meetings on Wednesday and Thursday.

Oertli of Eureka, Montana, a former librarian who enjoys cooking, traveling and camping, also serves as a caregiver for her stepfather. Her topic will be “Single and Satisfied.”

• 5:30 p.m. The After 5 Group meets Wednesday at the Municipal Country Club, 930 N. Griffin St. The theme is “Renew for Spring,” and music and home decor will be Rhonda Gall. Cost is $12. Make reservations by Monday. Call Darlene at 701-202-5570 or e-mail rcstastny@outlook.com. Cancellations also are necessary.

• 9:30 a.m. The Brunch Group meets Thursday at the Bismarck Eagles Club, 313 N. 26th St. The theme is “Hats Off To Mothers,” and attendees are encouraged to wear a hat. The special feature will be a style show presentation by Attitudes. Cost is $8. Make reservations by noon Monday. Call Shelia at 701-323-0727. Cancellations also necessary.

The Christian Women’s Clubs are affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries.

