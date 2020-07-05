Christian Women’s Club meetings set for July 9

Kim Collado, Bismarck, will be the speaker for all three Christan Women’s Club meetings on Thursday.
Collado is a former educator and school counselor, teaches parenting classes and also does women’s care. Her theme is “Jesus – My Compass and North Star."
• 9:30 a.m. Brunch Group meets at the Bismarck Eagles Club, 313 N. 26th St. Special music feature will be Mark Meier, Heaven's Helpers Soup Cafe. Cost is $8. Make reservations by noon Monday. Call Iris at 701-258-3397.
• 12:30 Midday Connection Group meets at the Municipal Country Club, 930 N. Griffin St. Special music feature will be Alice Delzer. Cost is $10. Make reservations by Monday. Call Jan at 701-222-0200 or Freda at 701-751-2969.
• 6 p.m. After 5 Evening Group will meet at the Municipal Country Club, 930 N. Griffin St. Special feature will be an ice cream social. Cost is $12. Call Darlene at 701-202-5570.
-- Compiled from press releases and staff reports. Submit faith briefs to news@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!