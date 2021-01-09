Christian Women’s Club meetings set for January

Ruth Schadler of Bismarck will be the speaker at two Christian Women's Club meetings on Thursday.

Her theme is “Out of the Mud and Mire.”

• 9:30 a.m. Brunch Group meets at the Bismarck Eagles Club, 313 N. 26th St. The theme is “Home Decor and More,” and special feature will be home decor and more at Ronnys, Bismarck. Music will be provided by Rhonda Gall, Bismarck. Cost is $8. Make reservations by noon Monday. Call Iris at 701-258-3397.

• 12:30 p.m. Midday Connection will meet at the Municipal Country Club, 930 N. Griffin St. The theme is “New Beginnings,” and special feature will be “Home Spun Chics” presented by Lee Kalding of Goat Milk Skin Care. Cost is $10. Make reservations by Monday. Call Sheila at 701-323-0727 or Delores at 701-898-0143.

The After 5 CWC Evening Group will not meet in January, February or March.

The Christian Women’s Clubs are affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries.

