Christian Women’s Club meetings set for Aug. 13

Christian Women’s Club set for Aug. 13

Delores Vigesaa, Billings, Mont., will be the speaker for all three Christian Club meetings on Thursday.

Vigesaa grew up in North Dakota, went to college in Minnesota and graduated with a degree in music. Her theme is “Preparing for the Future.”

• 9:30 a.m. Brunch Group meets at the Bismarck Eagles Club, 313 N. 26th St. Special music feature will be Annabelle Wold, Bismarck. Cost is $8. Make reservations by noon Monday. Call Iris at 258-3397.

• 12:30 Midday Connection meets at the Municipal Country Club, 930 N. Griffin St. Special feature will be Renita Brannan. Cost is $10. Make reservations by Monday. Call Jan at 222-8558 or Freda at 751-2869.

• 6 p.m. After 5 Group will meet at the Municipal Country Club, 930 N. Griffin St. Special feature will be Henry Blakes, KFYR Meteorologist. Cost is $12. Make reservations by Tuesday. Call Darlene at 202-5570.

