Christian Women’s Club meetings resume

Karen Blankenship from Peculiar, Mo., will be the speaker for two Christian Women’s Club meetings Thursday.

Blankenship is a regional speaker trainer for Stonecroft, an author and co-founder of Inspire International to assist missionaries.

• 9:30 a.m. Brunch Group meets at the Bismarck Eagles Club, 313 N. 26th St. Special music feature will be the Master’s Plan. Cost is $8. Make reservations by noon Monday. Call Iris at 701-258-3397.

• 6 p.m. After 5 Evening Group will meet at the Municipal Country Club, 930 N. Griffin St., Bismarck. Special feature provided by Meigan Cameron of the Bismarck/Mandan Garden Club. Cost is $1. Make reservations by Tuesday night. Call Darlene at 701-202-5570.

The Midday Connection Group will not meet this month. The women are encouraged to attend the morning Brunch group or the After 5 Evening Group.

-- Compiled from press releases and staff reports.

