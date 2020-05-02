Christian Women’s Club meetings canceled for May, could resume in June

Three Christian Women’s Club groups have been canceled for May 14.

  • The 9:30 a.m. Brunch Group that usually meets at the Bismarck Eagles Club.
  • The 12:30 p.m. Midday Connection that meets at the Municipal Country Club.
  • The 6 p.m. After 5 CWC Evening Group that meets at the Municipal Country Club.

The Christian Women’s groups are affiliated with Stonecroft and hope to meet again on June 11.

-- Compiled from press releases and staff reports. Submit faith briefs to news@bismarcktribune.com

