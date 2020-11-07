 Skip to main content
Christian Women’s Club meeting set for Nov. 12

The Bismarck Mandan Christian Women’s Club Brunch Group will be meeting 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bismarck Eagles Club, 313 N. 26th St.

The theme is “Honoring Our Veterans.” Special feature will be Kathleen Bien, Western North Dakota Honor Flight. Music will be provided by the AmVets Singers, Bismarck. The cost is $8. Make reservations by noon Monday. Call Iris at 701-258-3397. Part of the program will be women sharing their experiences at Christian Women's Club. 

The Midday Connection and After 5 groups will not be meeting this month. 

 

