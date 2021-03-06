Christian Women’s Club meeting set for March

Sherry Segal will be the speaker at the Bismarck Mandan Christian Women’s Brunch Group meeting at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Segal, of Owatonna, Minnesota, is a retired college professor who has traveled and taught in Liberia, West Africa and Zambia, South Africa. She is a crafter. Her topic will be “My Journey From Hopeless to Joy in Christ.”

The special feature will be 12 Stones Coffee, Bismarck; the theme is "Time for Coffee." Music will be provided by Cinnamon Schuck, Bismarck. Cost is $8. Make reservations by noon Monday. Last names A-K call Sheila at 701-323-0727; last names L- Z call Iris at 701-258-3397. Cancellations also necessary.

The Midday Connection Group has dissolved and merged with the Brunch Group.

The After 5 Group will not meet in March.

The Christian Women’s Clubs are affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries.

