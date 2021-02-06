Christian Women’s Club meeting set for February

Natalie Maxwell of Mandan will be the speaker at the Christian Women’s Club Brunch Group meeting 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bismarck Eagles, 313 N. 26th St.

The special music feature will be Clyde Bauman, of Bismarck; the theme is “Songs of Love.” Cost is $8. Make reservations by noon Monday. Call Iris at 701-258-3397. Cancellations also are necessary.

The Midday Connection Group has dissolved and merged with the Brunch Group.

The After 5 Group will not meet in February.

The Christian Women’s Clubs are affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries.

