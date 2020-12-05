Christian Women’s Club meeting set for December

Maysil Malard-Lodoen will be the speaker at all three Christian Women’s Club meetings on Thursday.

A registered nurse who has worked in various positions, Malard-Lodoen of Bismarck was raised on a farm and was a farm wife twice. Her theme is “Forgiven and Forgiving.”

• 9:30 a.m. Brunch Group meets at the Bismarck Eagles Club, 313 N. 26th St. The theme is “Peace On Earth" and special feature will be Melanie Lennie, Beyond The Blooms, Mandan. Music will be provided by Colleen Reinhardt, Mandan. Cost is $8. Make reservation by noon Monday. Call Iris at 701-258-3397.

• 6 p.m. After 5 Group meets at the Bismarck Municipal Country Club, 930 N. Griffin St. The theme is “The Blessed Gift of Christmas." Special Christmas music feature will be Annabelle Wold, Bismarck. Cost is $12. Make reservations by Tuesday. Call Darlene at 701-202-5570 or email rcstastny@outlook.com.

The Midday Connection will not meet in December.

The Christian Women’s Clubs are affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries.

