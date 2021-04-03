Christian Women’s Club meeting set for April

Marcy Pfliiger will be the speaker at the Christian Women’s Club meetings on Thursday.

Pfliiger of Bismarck has worked at Plant Perfect as a designer, consultant and presenter. Her theme will be “Spring Inside and Out" and her topic will be “My Journey From Hopeless to Joy in Christ.”

• 9:30 a.m. The Brunch Group meets at the Bismarck Eagles Club, 313 N. 26th St. The theme is “Spring Inside and Out,” and special feature and music will be Dan and Laurie Kent, Bismarck. Cost is $8. Make reservations by noon Monday. Last names A-K call Shelia at 701-323-0727; last names L-Z call Iris at 701-258-3397. Cancellations also are necessary.

• 6 p.m. The After 5 Group meets at the Municipal Country Club, 930 N. Griffin St. The theme is “Stop and Smell the Roses,” and special feature will be music by Annabelle Wold. Cost is $12. Make reservations by Tuesday. Call Darlene at 701-202-5570 or email rcstastny@outlook.com. Cancellations also necessary.

The Christian Women’s Clubs are affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries.

