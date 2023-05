The Christian Business Men's Connection is hosting a luncheon at the North Dakota Heritage Center.

The event on July 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. features speaker Mike Wagner, CEO of Sea Foam International Inc. and CEO of Sea Foam Sales Company.

Cost is $20. Lunch will be catered by El Coqui Café.

For more information or to register, contact Marc Menge at 701-319-5500 or mmenge@cbcm.com.