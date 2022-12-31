Charity Lutheran hosting program on Ukraine mission trip

Program set on Ukraine mission trip

Charity Lutheran Church in Bismarck has scheduled a public program Wednesday on the church’s recent mission trip to Ukraine.

The Rev. Brad Miller, parishioner Donavon Hatzenbuhler and a chaplain from Iowa, all military veterans, spent Dec. 10-17 in Romania, Moldova and Ukraine.

Team members met with other chaplains, gathered food supplies for distribution in refugee centers in Kherson and nearby villages, and delivered more than 900 Christmas cards to refugees.

At the 7 p.m. program, Miller also will cover other mission trips the church is sponsoring this year.

BISMARCK TRIBUNE STAFF