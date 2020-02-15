Catholic authors and speakers team up for U-Mary 2020 Vocations Jamboree

The University of Mary, in partnership with the Diocese of Bismarck, Annunciation Monastery and Assumption Abbey, will host the fifth annual Vocations Jamboree and Expo on March 18.

The event, which is free and open to the public, begins with Mass at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Annunciation Chapel, the expo from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. in the Lumen Vitae University Center, followed by the keynote presentation with Sarah Swafford and Father John Burns at 7:30 p.m. in Founders Hall.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Swafford, an Atchison, Kansas, native, is a frequent guest on EWTN programs while also hosting their “At the Heart of Relationships” program. She recently published the book Emotional Virtue: A Guide to Drama-Free Relationships.

Burns is a priest in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and his book "Lift Up Your Heart: A 10-Day personal Retreat with St. Francis de Sales" is the winner of the 2018 Catholic Press Association Award.

The expo features dozens of vocations directors and teams representing a broad range of religious orders and service communities from across the country gathering on campus. Exhibits and display booths will showcase the distinctive charisma, history, and mission of each group.

To register online go to umary.edu/VocJam.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0