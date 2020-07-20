Bismarck pastor elected Lutheran bishop

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Bismarck pastor has been elected bishop of the Western North Dakota Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

The Rev. Craig Schweitzer is the first bishop in the ELCA to be elected in on online assembly, due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement from the church. He received 165 votes and the Rev. Desiree Uhrich of Minot received 120 in the final balloting on Friday.

Schweitzer, 50, has served Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Bismarck as senior pastor since 2014. He holds a master's degree in strategic leadership from the University of Mary and was prepared for ordination through Luther Seminary in St. Paul, Minn., and Pacific Lutheran Theological Seminary in Berkeley, Calif.

“While I grieve my call in parish ministry coming to a conclusion at Good Shepherd in Bismarck, I’m excited to see what God has in store for our synod that will bless children of God across our synod and around the world,” Schweitzer said in the statement.