Bismarck Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast set for June 25

Miss North Dakota 2019 Haley Wolfe will deliver the keynote address for this year's Bismarck Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast.

The event has been scheduled for Thursday, June 25, from 7:15 -8:15 a.m., at the Ramada Bismarck, 1400 E. Interchange Ave.

Wolfe, a Carrington native who lives in Fargo, is a senior at Minnesota State University Moorhead pursuing a bachelor of science degree in accounting. She plans to obtain a master's in accounting and finance degree as well as a certified public accountant’s license.

Haley last year competed for the Miss America title and also helped the Crisis Care Chaplaincy produce two suicide prevention videos. The Crisis Care Chaplaincy serves first responders and people experiencing traumatic events in the Bismarck-Mandan area. Proceeds from the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast go to support its services.

Haley's social impact initiative, #BeThe1To, is a social movement educating those who want to help others struggling with suicidal thoughts and actions. The five-step action plan guides someone who wants to help another person who might be struggling.