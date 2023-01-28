 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bismarck-Mandan Women's Connection hosting second "Live Extraordinary" event

The Bismarck-Mandan Women’s Connection will be hosting a second "Live Extraordinary" event Saturday at the Dream Center in Bismarck. 

The free event from 10 a.m. to noon is open to all Bismarck-Mandan women. Topics covered by speakers Toni Collier, an author, will be “Broken and Worthy” and Naomi Cramer Overton, chief executive officer of Stonecroft Ministries, will be “Trusting God With Our Trauma.”

There also will be small group discussion, door prizes and refreshments.

To preregister, call Iris at 701-258-3397 or email stonecroftbismarckarearep@gmail.com. Parking is limited and carpooling is recommended. 

The Dream Center is at 1805 Park Ave.

