Bismarck-Mandan Women's Connection hosting "Live Extraordinary" event

Queen Sonja of Norway has praised a Minneapolis congregation for maintaining Sunday worship services in Norwegian for all 100 years that the Lutheran church has existed. She spoke while attending services at the church along with nearly 500 other worshippers. The Mindekirken congregation was founded in 1922, at the end of a decades-long migration of hundreds of thousands of Norwegians to Minnesota. Lutheran churches were central to these immigrants’ lives. Den Norske Lutherske Mindekirke – the Norwegian Lutheran Memorial Church – committed to keep celebrating services in Norwegian even as many other European churches in the U.S. were moving to English.