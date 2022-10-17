 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bismarck-Mandan Women's Connection hosting "Live Extraordinary" event

  • 0

The Bismarck-Mandan Women’s Connection will be hosting a "Live Extraordinary" event Tuesday at the Dream Center in Bismarck. 

The free event from 2-4 p.m. is open to all Bismarck-Mandan women. Speakers Eliza Blast, of Michigan, director of programming for Stonecroft, will talk about hope; Liz Selzer, of Colorado, owner of 3G Mentoring, will talk about living with purpose.

There also will be small group discussion, connections with women, door prizes and refreshments.

Seating is limited and preregistration is recommended; call Iris at 701-258-3397 or email stonecroftbismarckarearep@gmail.com

The Dream Center is at 1805 Park Ave.

