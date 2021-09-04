Bismarck Mandan Women’s Connection meetings set for September

Melanie Nelson of Harvey will be the speaker at the Bismarck Mandan Women’s Connection, formerly the Christian Women’s Club, meetings on Wednesday and Thursday. Her topic will be “Victory Over Pain of Loss.”

• The After 5 Group meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Municipal Country Club, 930 N. Griffin St. The special music will be provided by Annabelle Wohl. Cost is $12. Make reservations by Monday. Call Darlene at 701-202-5570 or email rcstastny@outlook.com. Cancellations required.

• The Brunch Group meets at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bismarck Eagles Club, 313 N. 26th St. The theme is “Spreading The Light.” The special feature will be Letter the Lawn by Rachel Jungling, Mandan, with music provided by Steve Harmon, Bismarck. Cost is $10. Make reservations by noon Monday. Last names A-K call Shelia at 701-323-0727; last names L-Z call Iris at 701-258-3397. Cancellations required.

The groups are affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries.

