Bismarck Mandan Women’s Connection meetings set for October

Dolly Snitselaar will be the speaker at the Bismarck Mandan Women’s Connection, formerly the Christian Women’s Club, meetings on Wednesday and Thursday.

Snitselaar of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is a former teacher and newspaper editor and she will speak on overcoming low self-esteem and insecurities.

• The After 5 Group meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Municipal Country Club, 930 N. Griffin St. The theme will be "Just Me" with special music provided by Colleen Reinhardt. The special feature will be a silent auction. Cost is $12. Make reservations by Monday. Call Darlene at 701-202-5570 or email rcstastny@outlook.com. Cancellations required.

• The Brunch Group meets at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bismarck Eagles Club, 313 N. 26th St. The theme is “The Price is Right.” The special feature will be a silent auction with music provided by the Women’s Connection Singers. Cost is $10. Make reservations by noon Monday. Last names A-K call Shelia at 701-323-0727; last names L-Z call Iris at 701-258-3397. Cancellations required.

The groups are affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries.

