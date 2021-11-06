Bismarck Mandan Women’s Connection meetings set for November

Carol Bellew, of Minot, will be the speaker at the Bismarck Mandan Women’s Connection meetings on Wednesday and Thursday.

Bellew's topic is “The Little Red Truck: He Cares, He is Our Refuge.”

• The After 5 Group meets 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Municipal Country Club, 930 N. Griffin St. The theme will be “Thank A Veteran” with special music by Colleen Reinhardt, Almont. Cost is $12. Make reservations by Monday. Call Darlene at 701-202-5570 or email rcstastny@outlook.com. Cancellations required.

• The Brunch Group meets 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bismarck Eagles Club, 313 N. 26th St. The theme will be “Let Freedom Ring." The special feature will be Renee Zahn, of Bismarck and Freedom Ministries with music provided by Lorri Mittleider, Mandan. Cost is $10. Make reservations by noon Monday. Last names A-K call Shelia at 701-323-0727; Last names L- Z call Iris at 701-258-3397. Cancellations required.

The groups are affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries.

