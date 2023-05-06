Suzanne Berg, of Mound, Minnesota, will be the speaker at the Bismarck-Mandan Women’s Connection meetings. Her topic is “Joy in the Journey.”

• The After 5 Group meets 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Municipal Country Club, 930 N. Griffin St. Cost is $13. The theme is "May's Happy Sounds." Special feature will be "A Fun Night of Music" with Raymond Berg. Make reservations by Monday. Call or text Darlene at 701-202-5570. Cancellations required.

• The Brunch Group meets 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bismarck Eagles Club, 313 N. 26th St. Cost is $10. Special feature will be "History of Rock and Roll" with Raymond Berg. Make reservations by noon Monday. Last name A-L call Sheila at 701-323-0727. Last names M-Z call Iris at 701-258-3397. Cancellations required.

The groups are affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries.