Bismarck Mandan Women’s Connection meetings set for June

M. Frances Erler will be the speaker at the Bismarck Mandan Women’s Connection, formerly the Christian Women’s Club, meetings on Wednesday and Thursday.

Erler, of Kalispel, Montana, is a music teacher who battles depression. Her topic will be “Lifted by His Love.”

• 5:30 p.m. The After 5 Group meets Wednesday at the Municipal Country Club, 930 N. Griffin St. The theme is “Affordable Elegance.” The special feature will be “Homespun Chick” by Karen Wolfe, Esmond. Cost is $12. Make reservations by Monday. Call Darlene at 701-202-5570 or e-mail rcstastny@outlook.com. Cancellations also are necessary.

• 9:30 a.m. The Brunch Group meets Thursday at the Bismarck Eagles Club, 313 N. 26th St. The theme is “Up, Up and Away.” The special feature will be Kate’s Poperella, Bismarck, with music provided by Erin Weichel, Bismarck. Cost is $10. Make reservations by noon Monday. Last names A-K call Shelia at 701-323-0727; last names L-Z call Iris at 701-258-3397. Cancellations also necessary.

The Christian Women’s Clubs are affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries.

