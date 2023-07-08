Joyce Yexley of Aberdeen, South Dakota, will be the speaker at the Bismarck-Mandan Women’s Connection meetings. Her topic is “Finding Grace/A Broken Dream – From Fiery Trial to New Purpose.”

• The After 5 Group meets 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Municipal Country Club, 930 N. Griffin St. Cost is $12. The theme is "Perfect Topping." Special feature will be an ice cream social. Make reservations by Monday. Call or text Darlene at 701-202-5570. Cancellations required.

• The Brunch Group meets 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bismarck AMVETS Club, 2402 Railroad Ave. Cost is $10. The theme is "Preserving Memories." Special feature will be Memory Keepers, Bismarck with music provided by Jenn Stein, Mandan. Make reservations by noon Monday. Last name A-L call Sheila at 701-323-0727. Last names M-Z call Iris at 701-258-3397. Cancellations required.

The groups are affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries.