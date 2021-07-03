Bismarck Mandan Women’s Connection meetings set for July

Ann Joraanstad, of St. Paul, Minnesota, will be the speaker at the Bismarck Mandan Women’s Connection, formerly the Christian Women’s Club, meetings on Wednesday and Thursday. Her topic will be “Expect the Unexpected.”

• 5:30 p.m. The After 5 Group meets Wednesday at the Municipal Country Club, 930 N. Griffin St. The theme is “Stars & Stripes Forever.” The special feature/music will be Clyde Bauman. Cost is $12. Make reservations by Monday. Call Darlene at 701-202-5570 or e-mail rcstastny@outlook.com. Cancellations also are necessary.

• 9:30 a.m. The Brunch Group meets Thursday at the Bismarck Eagles Club, 313 N. 26th St. The theme is “God Bless America.” The special feature will be Custom Creations by Brandalen, with music provided by Master’s Plan. Cost is $10. Make reservations by noon Monday. Last names A-K call Shelia at 701-323-0727; last names L-Z call Iris at 701-258-3397. Cancellations are necessary.

The groups are affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries.

