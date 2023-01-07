 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bismarck-Mandan Women’s Connection meetings set for January

Heidi Studer of Dent, Minnesota, will be the speaker at the Bismarck-Mandan Women’s Connection meetings. Her topic is “Defining Moments.” 

• The After 5 Group will not meet this month. 

• The Brunch Group meets 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bismarck Eagles Club, 313 N. 26th St. Cost is $10. The theme is “Spice of Life.” Special feature will be Debbie Dennison, Bismarck and a Pride of Dakota vendor. Music will be provided by Michelle Witty, Washburn. Make reservations by noon Monday. Last name A-K call Sheila at 701-323-0727. Last names L-Z call Iris at 701-258-3397. Cancellations required.

The groups are affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries.

