Michelle Witty of Washburn will be the speaker at the Bismarck-Mandan Women’s Connection meetings. Her topic is “Let Go of the Strings.”

• The Brunch Group meets 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bismarck Eagles Club, 313 N. 26th St. Cost is $10. The theme is “Out With the Old.” Special feature will be Mary DuBord, The Wife’s Wife (Home Do All Business). Music will be provided by Lorri Mittleider, Mandan. Make reservations by noon Monday. Last name A-L call Sheila at 701-323-0727. Last names M-Z call Iris at 701-258-3397. Cancellations required.