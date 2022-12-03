 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bismarck-Mandan Women’s Connection meetings set for December

  • 0

Michelle Witty, Washburn, will be the speaker at the Bismarck-Mandan Women’s Connection meetings. Her topic is “Let Go of the Strings.” 

• The After 5 Group meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Municipal Country Club, 930 Griffin St. Cost is $12. The theme will be “Christmas Blessings.” Special feature will be music by the Shiloh jazz choir. Make reservations by Monday. Call or text Darlene at 701-202-5570. Cancellations required.

• The Brunch Group meets 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bismarck Eagles Club, 313 N. 26th St. Cost is $10. The theme is “Tis The Season.” Special feature and music will be River Rhapsody and Sweet Adeline's Chorus. Make reservations by noon Monday. Last name A-L call Sheila at 701-323-0727. Last names M-Z call Iris at 701-258-3397. Cancellations required.

The groups are affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former bishop of Sioux Falls Diocese dies

A former bishop who led the Diocese of Sioux Falls for 14 years has died. Bishop Emeritus Paul Swain died Saturday at Avera Dougherty Hospice at age 79. Swain led the diocese from 2006 through 2020 and was known as a humble leader. The Argus Leader reports that oversaw the closing or consolidation of smaller parishes. He also addressed child sex abuse allegations against 11 priests from his diocese who had substantiated claims of abuse made against them from 1958 to 1992. The names were published in March of 2019, along with a letter from Swain that encouraged other victims to come forward.

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's another way to recycle toilet paper rolls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News