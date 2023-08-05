Bernadetta Bailey of Great Falls, Montana, will be the speaker at the Bismarck-Mandan Women’s Connection meetings. Her topic is “Best Recipe for Life.”

• The After 5 Group meets 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Municipal Country Club, 930 N. Griffin St. Cost is $12. The theme is "Joy in the Midst." Special feature will be an Gospel Medley by Alice Delzer. Make reservations by Monday. Call or text Darlene at 701-202-5570. Cancellations required.

• The Brunch Group meets 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bismarck Eagles Club, 313 N 26th St. Cost is $10. The theme is "Recipes for Life." Special feature will be "Finish Living Well" by Renee Callen, Bismarck, with music provided by Bob TeKippe and Jennifer Braun, Bismarck. Make reservations by noon Monday. Last name A-L call Sheila at 701-323-0727. Last names M-Z call Iris at 701-258-3397. Cancellations required.

The groups are affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries.