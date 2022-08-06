Bismarck-Mandan Women’s Connection meetings set for August

Restitution of Indigenous and colonial-era artifacts is one of the many agenda items awaiting Pope Francis on his trip to Canada which begins Sunday. The visit is aimed primarily at allowing the pope to apologize in person on Canadian soil for abuses Indigenous people and their ancestors suffered at the hands of Catholic missionaries in notorious residential schools. But Indigenous groups from Canada who visited the Vatican Museums’ Anima Mundi Ethnological Collection this spring say they saw some items there that they want returned. It’s a debate facing museums across Europe about what to do with their colonial and Indigenous collections.