Bismarck-Mandan Women’s Connection meetings set for August

Mary Beck, of Anamoose, will be the speaker at the Bismarck-Mandan Women’s Connection meetings. Her topic is “Precious Gifts."
• The After 5 group meets 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Municipal Country Club, 930 N. Griffin St. Cost is $12. The theme will be "Peace in Any Circumstances" and special feature “Decluttering” by Mary Duborg, Bismarck. Make reservations by Monday. Call Darlene at 701-202-5570 or email rcstastny@outlook.com. Cancellations required.
• The Bis-Man Women’s Connection group meets 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bismarck Eagles Club, 313 N. 26th St. Cost is $10. The theme will be "Peace Is Daily." Special feature will be Mylo Hatzenbuhler, Bismarck, with music by Abby Silvernagel, Lincoln. Make reservations by noon Monday. Last names A-L call Sheila at 701-323-0727; last names M-Z call Iris at 701-258-3397. Cancellations required.
The groups are affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries.