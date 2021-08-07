Bismarck Mandan Women’s Connection meetings set for August

Jean Peterson of Wyoming, Minnesota, will be the speaker at the Bismarck Mandan Women’s Connection, formerly the Christian Women’s Club, meetings on Wednesday and Thursday. Her topic will be “The Power of One.”

• The After 5 Group meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Municipal Country Club, 930 N. Griffin St. The theme is “Here’s the Scoop.” The special feature is "Ice Cream Social" with music provided by Jean Peterson. Cost is $12. Make reservations by Monday. Call Darlene at 701-202-5570 or email rcstastny@outlook.com. Cancellations required.

• The Brunch Group meets at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bismarck Eagles Club, 313 N. 26th St. The theme is “Celebrate You.” The special feature will be Skin Care by Bobbi Jorgenson, Bismarck, with music provided by Jean Peterson. Cost is $10. Make reservations by noon Monday. Last names A-K call Shelia at 701-323-0727; last names L-Z call Iris at 701-258-3397. Cancellations required.

The groups are affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries.

