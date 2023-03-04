Renee Zahn, Bismarck, will be the speaker at the Bismarck-Mandan Women’s Connection meeting. Her topic is “Moms, Grandmas, and the Gospel.”

• The Brunch Group meets 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bismarck Eagles Club, 313 N. 26th St. Cost is $10. The theme is “Influential Women.” Special feature will be Board and Brush. Music will be provided by Krisha Fuller. Make reservations by noon Monday. Last name A-L call Sheila at 701-323-0727. Last names M-Z call Iris at 701-258-3397. Cancellations required.