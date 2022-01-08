 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bismarck Mandan Women’s Connection meeting set for January

Sue Hamilton, of Minot, will be the speaker at the Bis-Man Women’s Connection Brunch Group meeting on Thursday.

Hamilton's topic is "Quilting the Pieces of Our Lives." 

• The After 5 Group will not meet this month.

• The Brunch Group meets 9:30 a.m. at the Bismarck Eagles Club, 313 N. 26th St. Cost is $10. The theme will be "Quilt of Many Colors." The special feature will be Susan Schwarz, Bismarck, with music provided by Eileen Edland, Mandan. Make reservations are by noon Monday. Call Shelia at 701-323-0727. Cancellations required.

The After 5 Group and Bis-Man Women’s Connection are affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries.

