Bismarck Mandan Women’s Connection meeting set for February

Debby Schmitz, of Harvey, will be the speaker at the Bis-Man Women’s Connection Brunch Group meeting on Thursday.

Schmitz's topic is "Coping with Life’s Changes."

• The After 5 Group will not meet this month.

• The Brunch Group meets 9:30 a.m. at the Bismarck Eagles Club, 313 N. 26th St. Cost is $10. The theme will be "Celebrating Medora." The special feature will be Randy Hatzenbuhler of the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation, with music provided by Taylor Leet, Bismarck. Make reservations by noon Monday. Last names A-K call Sheila at 701-323-0727; last names L-Z call Iris at 701-258-3397. Cancellations required.

The After 5 Group and Bis-Man Women’s Connection are affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries.

