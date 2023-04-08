Laurie Kimball, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, will be the speaker at the Bismarck-Mandan Women’s Connection meetings. Her topic is “Moving On.”

• The After 5 Group meets 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Municipal Country Club, 930 N. Griffin St. Cost is $13. The theme is "Swing into Spring." Special feature will be “See, Say, Do, Which One Are You?” Make reservations by noon Monday. Call Darlene at 701-202-5570 or email rcstastny@outlook.com. Cancellations required.

• The Brunch Group meets 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bismarck Eagles Club, 313 N. 26th St. Cost is $10. The theme is “Moving On.” Special feature will be “See, Say, Do, Which One Are You?” Music will be provided by Cinnamon Schuck, Bismarck. Make reservations by noon Monday. Last name A-L call Sheila at 701-323-0727. Last names M-Z call Iris at 701-258-3397. Cancellations required; friends welcome.