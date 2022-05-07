Bismarck-Mandan After 5 and Bismarck Mandan Women’s Connection meetings set for May

Kelley Reuer, of Kenmare, will be the speaker at the Bismarck-Mandan After 5 and Bis-Man Women’s Connection meetings.

Her topic “Glue or Gold” is about recovering from a brain tumor.

• The After 5 group meets 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Municipal Country Club, 930 N. Griffin St. Cost is $12. The theme will be "Celebrating Moms" and special feature will be Moms are Special-Remembering Moms. Make reservations by Tuesday. Call Darlene at 701-202-5570 or email rcstastny@outlook.com. Cancellations required.

• The Bis-Man Women’s Connection group meets 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bismarck Eagles Club, 313 N. 26th St. Cost is $10. The theme will be "Gray May," Brain Tumor Awareness Month. Special feature will be Carla Eisenbeisz and Jim Barnhardt of Dream Center Bismarck with music provided by Heavens Harmony. Make reservations by noon Monday. Last names A-K call Sheila at 701-323-0727; last names L-Z call Iris at 701-258-3397. Cancellations required.

The groups are affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries.

