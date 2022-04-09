Bismarck-Mandan After 5 and Bismarck Mandan Women’s Connection meetings set for April

Delores Langseth, of Harvey, will be the speaker at the Bismarck-Mandan After 5 and Bis-Man Women’s Connection meetings.

Her topic is “From Darkness to Light.”

• The After 5 group meets 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Municipal Country Club, 930 N. Griffin St. Cost is $12. The theme will be "Enjoying Spring Inside" and special feature will be Marcy Pfliiger of Plant Perfect. Make reservations by Monday. Call Darlene at 701-202-5570 or email rcstastny@outlook.com. Cancellations required.

• The Bis-Man Women’s Connection group meets 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bismarck Eagles Club, 313 N. 26th St. Cost is $10. The theme will be "New Life." Special feature will be Stacy Lang, BPS development director, with music provided by Randy Karr, Bismarck. Make reservations by noon Monday. Last names A-K call Sheila at 701-323-0727; last names L-Z call Iris at 701-258-3397. Cancellations required.

The groups are affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0