Bismarck church offers Blessing of the Animals

St. George’s Episcopal Church in Bismarck will hold its 15th annual Blessing of the Animals at noon on Oct. 17.

Christians around the world will celebrate the feast of St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals and ecology, by blessing their pets.

At St. George’s, all pets and their families will receive a special blessing. Prayers and memorial certificates will be offered to remember pets who have died. Beverages and cookies will be provided after the blessing. Pet neck kerchiefs and other items made by the St. George’s Piecemakers will be available for purchase.

A freewill offering will be accepted and shared with the Central Dakota Humane Society.

Pets owners of all denominations are welcome. All pets must be leashed or caged. Photographs may be brought to honor pets that prefer not to travel or pets that have died.

The church is at 601 N. 4th St. For more information call the church office at 701-223-1942.

