Beginning Experience Weekend set for March 11-13 at Assumption Abbey STAFF REPORTS Feb 26, 2022 The Beginning Experience Weekend for those who have lost loved ones will be held March 11-13 at Assumption Abbey, 418 Third Ave. W., in Richardton.For more information, call 701-400-1941.