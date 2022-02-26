 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beginning Experience Weekend set for March 11-13 at Assumption Abbey

The Beginning Experience Weekend for those who have lost loved ones will be held March 11-13 at Assumption Abbey, 418 Third Ave. W., in Richardton.

For more information, call 701-400-1941.

