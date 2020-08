Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

The Balyeat Family from Underwood will perform a musical concert at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the First Baptist Church of Mandan, 1100 Collins Ave.

The musical family will share the gospel message through original songs and traditional hymns. There will be a free will offering. Social distancing and masks are recommended.