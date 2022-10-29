45th annual University of Mary Prayer Day set for Nov. 16

Brothers of St. John Catholic priest Rev. Nathan Cromly will be the keynote speaker at the University of Mary's 45th annual Prayer Day event beginning 10 a.m. Nov. 16 in Founders Hall of the Lumen Vitae University Center.

His keynote, "The Need for Everyday Saints," is free and open to the public and will follow a Mass at 9 a.m. in Our Lady of the Annunciation Chapel. A panel discussion is set for 11 a.m., lunch and fellowship for $5 at 12:30 p.m. in the Crow’s Nest restaurant of the Lumen Vitae University Center. The day concludes with breakout sessions at 1 p.m. led by the university's theology faculty.