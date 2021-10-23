44th annual University of Mary Prayer Day set for Nov. 17

Catholic journalist Kathryn Jean Lopez will be the keynote speaker at the University of Mary's 44th annual Prayer Day event beginning 10 a.m. Nov. 17 in Founders Hall of the Lumen Vitae University Center.

Her keynote is free and open to the public and will be followed by a Mass at 11:30 a.m. in Our Lady of the Annunciation Chapel. The day concludes at 12:30 p.m. with lunch and fellowship for $5 in the Crow’s Nest restaurant of the Lumen Vitae University Center.

Online registration is strongly recommended at www.umary.edu/prayerday, but lunch tickets will also be available for purchase at the event with registration opening at 9:30 a.m.

For more information, contact Marianne Hofer at umin@umary.edu or 701-355-3704.

