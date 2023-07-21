The nine-day North Dakota State Fair gets underway this weekend at the State Fairgrounds on the east edge of Minot.

A Friday night grandstand concert by rappers Ludacris and T-Pain will help kick off what is annually the largest event in the state, and one that pumps tens of millions of dollars into the economy of North Dakota's fourth-largest city.

The 41st annual North Dakota State Fair Parade starts at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday. This year’s parade theme is “Diggin’ ND History!” North Dakota State Paleontologist Emeritus John Hoganson is the grand marshal.

The fair features concerts, rodeo action, livestock shows, food stands and carnival rides. The Bull Riding Challenge and Ranch Bronc Riding will be held Monday and Tuesday in the All Seasons Arena. The Ranch Rodeo is Wednesday and Thursday.

Grandstand entertainment includes a Demolition Derby on Monday, and the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Indian Horse Relay on Tuesday. Other scheduled musical performers are Jelly Roll (Saturday), Eric Church (Sunday), Joe Nichols (Wednesday), Whiskey Myers (Thursday), Five Finger Death Punch (Friday, July 28) and Brad Paisley (Saturday, July 29, closing out the fair).

Last year's fair attendance totaled 314,271, up about 1% from the previous year. The 2022 fair got off to a rocky start when the concert by superstar entertainer Kid Rock was canceled at the last minute due to weather concerns. That left many angry fans, some of whom became unruly at the scene and some of whom showed their frustration through social media posts.

Visitors to the fair this year will have to navigate road construction in the city. The fair has posted a map on social media to help out-of-town fairgoers.

For more information on the 2023 fair, go to ndstatefair.com.

Ticket info

The $110 Grandstand Showpass features entertainers Church, Nichols, Whiskey Myers and Paisley, along with the demolition derby and MHA Indian Horse Relay. Reserved seats and standing room tickets are available for the concerts.

Single-show grandstand tickets are $65 for Ludacris and T-Pain, $50 for Jelly Roll, and $65 for Five Finger Death Punch. Standing room and reserved seats are available.

A $25 Season Gate Pass provides admittance for all nine days. A $15 Junior Season Gate Pass is available for children ages 7-12. Daily gate admission is $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 7-12.

A $95 Mega Ride Carnival Pass allows fairgoers to go on carnival rides for all nine days. The Thrill Zone and Live Animal Rides are excluded.

Tickets for the Bull Riding and Bronc Challenge are $16 for adults and $6 for children ages 7-12. Ranch Rodeo tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children.