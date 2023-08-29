The longtime general manager of the North Dakota State Fair in Minot has retired after a half-century career that included 14 years leading the state's biggest entertainment event.

Renae Korslien, who is originally Newburg, worked for the fair for 36 years before the fair board unanimously appointed her general manager in February 2010, the year the fair built a new grandstand. Four years earlier she had been inducted into the North Dakota Fairman’s Hall of Fame.

The fair credits Korslien with being instrumental in booking big-name entertainment acts through the years including Tim McGraw, KISS, Aerosmith, Toby Keith, Journey, Luke Bryan, Foreigner, Blake Shelton and Eric Church. She also led the fair through

"I am so grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the North Dakota State Fair for the past 50 years," Korslien said in a statement Tuesday. "It has been an honor to contribute to such an important event in our state, and I am proud of all that we have accomplished together."

Korslien also led the fair during difficult times. The event was called off in 2011 due to Souris River flooding that swamped part of Minot and prompted the evacuation of thousands of people. The fair was canceled again in 2020 after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. They were the only two cancellations in the history of the fair, which began in 1922.

The fair board has appointed Craig Rudland to succeed Korslien. Rudland has been with the fair for 42 years, including the last 13 as assistant manager. Aaron Ottmar, who has 22 years of fair experience, will fill the assistant manager role.

The fair is annually the largest event in North Dakota, and one that pumps tens of millions of dollars into the economy of the state's fourth-largest city. It features concerts, a parade, rodeo action, livestock shows, tens of thousands of exhibits, food stands and carnival rides. A record 356,534 people attended this year's nine-day event in July.

Next year's fair is Friday, July 19, through Saturday, July 27. More information is at https://ndstatefair.com/.